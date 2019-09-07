Currie Cup tournaments generally reach their conclusion at the end of October‚ but this isn’t any ordinary year.

It’s a Rugby World Cup year and with the tournament starting on September 20‚ the Currie Cup needs to be done and dusted early so all the attention can focus on the showpiece in Japan.

Saturday’s early final in Bloemfontein between the Free State Cheetahs and the Golden Lions is one of those that’ll suffer because of the World Cup.

However‚ the tournament remains a big deal‚ especially for the Cheetahs‚ who’ve been able to field their strongest team because of the Currie Cup taking place early before the World Cup.

The Pro14‚ the event the Cheetahs have prioritised‚ starts on September 27‚ meaning the Cheetahs have had a thoroughly competitive preseason outing in the form of the oldest domestic rugby tournament in the world.

Nothing will suit them better than winning the trophy and sending off their director of rugby Franco Smith‚ who’ll be joining Italy after the World Cup.