Wallabies seek World Cup salvation after horror year

Australian rugby has endured a turbulent year overshadowed by superstar Israel Folau's controversial sacking and looming legal battle, with officials hoping the World Cup will divert attention back to the game.

Rugby Australia's decision to terminate the devout Christian fullback's four-year contract for posting homophobic comments online seemed like the right thing to do at the time.

But it sparked a backlash from supporters of free speech and religious expression, which has ultimately pitted the governing body and NSW Rugby against a cashed-up Folau in a court case that could prove costly.

Folau, one of the world's highest-profile players who will play no part in the World Cup, is seeking Aus$10 million (US$6.8 million) for unfair dismissal from Rugby Australia, which returned to profit in 2018 but only after axing Super Rugby side Western Force.

Chairman Cameron Clyne has warned of a financial loss in 2019 - a scenario that often plays out in a World Cup year when there are fewer home Tests - which could be a serious headache Folau wins a big payout.

The saga has put even more pressure on the Wallabies, who had a horror 2018 winning just four of 13 Tests and slumping to sixth in the world.

They need a deep run at the World Cup to refocus attention on the field and help recapture the sport's waning popularity in Australia.