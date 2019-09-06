Wales seek final hurrah for Gatland

Wales head to the Rugby World Cup with genuine title aspirations after Warren Gatland's side spent two weeks in late-August as the globally top-ranked team.

Gatland has forged a combative team around no-nonsense stalwart captain Alun Wyn Jones and their rise to the top of the rankings coincided with a string of 11 home victories dating back to 2017.

That run included a Grand Slam in last season's Six Nations, Gatland's third since taking over in late 2007 (2008, 2012). The hard-nosed Kiwi also guided Wales to a Six Nations title in 2013 and currently enjoys a record of 66 wins from 116 matches in charge.

But there have been critics, notably when it comes to performances against southern hemisphere opposition. Under his watch, Wales have been beaten 11 straight times by New Zealand, and the team has racked up only two wins from 11 games against Australia and four from 14 against South Africa.

And the team's fourth place in the 2011 World Cup came after just one victory over a major power, Ireland, in the quarter-finals. The 2015 World Cup saw Wales dramatically beat hosts England in the pool stages, but they went down to South Africa in the quarter-finals.

This time around, Wales have been drawn against Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Uruguay in Pool D.

Gatland - who will go on to lead Super Rugby franchise the Chiefs after leaving Wales before taking a year off for a third stint as British and Irish Lions coach - reckons he will have his strongest ever squad for his third World Cup in charge of the Welsh.

"I think it's the best squad in terms of the depth we've got," he said.