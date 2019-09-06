Serena Williams fans rally behind her as she approaches her 24th grand slam title
It remains to be seen whether Serena Williams will bag her 24th grand slam title during the 2019 US Open, but her fans have high hopes.
On Thursday, Williams progressed to the finals after she defeated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1.
This is Williams' 10th time making it to the finals in the US Open, according to CNN and New York Times.
The finals will take place on Saturday, where she will face 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu.
Should she win her 24th grand slam, she would tie with America's Margaret Court, who has the most grand slam titles of any player in history.
Her fans are not only singing her praises for her 10th US Open final, but are optimistic that she will win on Saturday.
Serena Williams' first grand slam victory was 20 years ago this month. She was 17 years-old.— Charlotte Clymer?️? (@cmclymer) September 6, 2019
Over the past 20 years, Serena Williams has won 29% of women's grand slams, one of them while pregnant.
She's about to walk into her 33rd final. She turns 38 in three weeks.#USOpen
Serena Williams on the path to history, defeats Svitolina and advances to the finals of the #USOpen.pic.twitter.com/BEguZXaVMs— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 6, 2019
Serena Williams you're playing better than how you played at Wimbledon I know you have not been feeling well and had a few injury win or lose we will still support you https://t.co/tA4hAC39Dj— Anthony hogg (@anthonyhogg6) September 6, 2019
Serena Williams!! I barely follow tennis but damn she's amazing. When is her next match?— Zilungile Tutshana (@Zilungile) September 6, 2019
Serena Williams The GOAT. I Stan pa ?????????? we can’t wait for the finals, Do everything to equal the record. https://t.co/176ZHc7YxA— Otunba Seun (@oluyemiseun) September 6, 2019
Serena Williams is the greatest tennis player of all-time, and it's not even close. No one has been more dominant in this sport.#USOpen— Charlotte Clymer?️? (@cmclymer) September 6, 2019