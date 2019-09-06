Precise preparation for France after axing old heads

Preparation has been the key word for France who have seen a new head coach and a pair of consultants arrive among their staff ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Jacques Brunel replaced the sacked Guy Noves in December 2017 and former Les Bleus captain Fabien Galthie, who takes over from Brunel after the tournament, as well as ex-Racing 92 boss Laurent Labit have joined the set-up.

They are all looking to continue the French record of reaching at least the quarter-finals of every edition of the tournament.

Standing between them and a last-eight spot and potentially a fourth final appearance in nine editions are Argentina, England, the USA and Tonga.

"In terms of results, we have a difficult pool, our first challenge is to get out of it," said Brunel. "History shows after that France are capable of going very far."

The impact of the advisors was preceeded by 65-year-old Brunel's decision to drop the experienced pair of Morgan Parra and Mathieu Bastareaud in June from his original squad as they looked to implement a quicker style of play.

After training camps in Monaco and Valencia based around increasing the fitness of the squad, Brunel, along with Galthie and Labit chose against axing another veteran, in 79-time international Louis Picamoles.

His display in the final warm-up Test, a victory over Italy was enough to book his ticket on the plane for a third World Cup, before he retires from the international scene.

"He responded to the questions we put to him most notably in the match against Italy," Brunel said.

"He showed his quality and his ability during the big matches," he added.