South African cricket suffered another major blow on Friday when Tony Irish‚ the long-serving champion of players’ rights and an oasis of integrity and calm‚ announced his imminent departure.

Irish has been chief executive of the SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca) since its inception in 2002.

But he will vacate that position at the end of December to become chief executive of the Professional Cricketers’ Association‚ which represents English and Welsh players.

Added to Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) looming debt‚ their deteriorating relationship with the players and questionable governance‚ the departure of a respected‚ admired and trusted figure like Irish does not bode well.

“In dedicating the past 17 years to Saca Tony has been a courageous leader‚ always demonstrating ethical and principled leadership‚” a release quoted Saca president Omphile Ramela as saying.

“During this time he has built Saca into one of the most respected players’ associations in the cricket world.

“Tony has committed to leading Saca until the end of the year‚ and his continued leadership will be important during these challenging times in South African cricket.

“Professional cricketers in South Africa owe Tony a debt of gratitude. He has always acted in their best interests‚ and in the best interests of South African cricket.”