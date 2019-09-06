'Mad' Uruguay hoping for a World Cup upset

In Uruguay, people say you'd have to be mad to play rugby, but despite a dearth of players the South American minnows have qualified for the World Cup in Japan.

There awaits the most daunting of groups with potential winners Wales and Australia joined by perennial qualifiers Fiji and Georgia.

For a country that has a proud sporting history in football - they won the very first World Cup and were twice Olympic champions before that - the nation's rugby playing cream have to content themselves with much more modest ambitions.

"Here we have a joke that those who play rugby have something wrong with their heads," flyhalf Felipe Berchesi, who plays his club rugby in the French third division for Dax, told AFP.

"The best conditions are in football, so when you play rugby people say you're mad."

The rugby community is small in Uruguay, just 6,000 active players - children included - in the entire country of 3.4 million people.

It's a close-knit bunch but with a total playing population of barely five percent of that of Wales and Australia, they know they are up against it.

"The selection process is much more restricted than for example in a country like Wales that has 3.5 million people but they all play rugby," said Berchesi.

What's more, while some of those players, like Berchesi, are playing professionally in France or the new US Major League Rugby, many others were amateurs until earlier this year, only turning professional when World Cup preparations got underway.

"In countries such as Wales you have kids who are professionals from 15-16 years of age, and us since only 2-3 months. It's those years of professionalism that we lack that are the most difficult to replicate," said Berchesi.

It's not just the limited time to prepare physically for a professional tournament against super powers such as New Zealand, South Africa or England, but also the exposure to the level that awaits them.