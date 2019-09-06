England head to Japan eyeing World Cup glory

England travel to Japan after four years of a rollercoaster ride with coach Eddie Jones as genuine World Cup contenders.

Jones, in charge of his native Australia when they lost the 2003 World Cup final to England in Sydney, was recruited by the Rugby Football Union after the Red Rose brigade's embarrassing first-round exit on home soil at the 2015 edition.

The vastly experienced Jones, a consultant to the South Africa side that won the 2007 World Cup and the coach of the Japan team that stunned the Springboks four years ago, made no secret of his ambition to lead England to World Cup glory in Japan.

He started his England reign with 17 straight wins, part of a record-equalling run of 18 victories - England had won their last 'dead' pool match at the 2015 World Cup under Jones's sacked predecessor, Stuart Lancaster.

But, having seemingly established a pattern of play based on traditional English virtues of forward power and a sound kicking game, the wheels started to come off and last year saw England finish a lowly fifth in the Six Nations.

There were signs of improvement this year with England, runners-up to Grand Slam champions Wales, playing a more expansive style of rugby.

But the way they squandered a 31-0 lead in a remarkable 38-38 draw with Scotland in their final match of the Championship suggested that Jones's side had yet to find the right balance between attack and defence, with a lack of game intelligence - as well as Scottish brilliance - costing them what should have been a comfortable victory.