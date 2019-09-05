Lots to do: Italy still plotting World Cup pool escape

Conor O'Shea's Italy face a herculean task to avoid another early Rugby World Cup flop heading into a tough Pool B that includes reigning champions New Zealand and South Africa.

Italy, who have never reached a World Cup quarter-final - the only Six Nations side to have failed to do so, will play the All Blacks and two-time former winners the Springboks after meeting Namibia and Canada.

The 13th-ranked Italians can be expected to win their opening two matches against 23rd-ranked Namibia and Canada, two places above the Africans.

But unless they can pull off a huge shock over either of the former world champions, as Japan did against South Africa four years ago, then a ninth consecutive pool exit looks likely.

"We want to make history and actually get results for ourselves," insists O'Shea, who guided Italy to a historic win over South Africa in November 2016, shortly after he took over.

But the Springboks have moved on since then under coach Rassie Erasmus, and Italy's statistics are not good.

The Italians have not won a match in three years in the Six Nations - a run of 22 consecutive defeats - despite being more competitive in this year's edition.

The road to Japan has been fraught, with World Cup warm-up losses in Ireland (29-10) and France (47-19), either side of a big home win over Russia.