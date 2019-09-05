Japan are better than four years ago‚ warns Springboks captain Siya Kolisi

“They’re very strong at the breakdown‚ they have a strong kicking game – they have a good all-round game and they can turn up the heat at any time of the game and up-the-tempo.

"They will want to keep the ball in hand and aim for a long ball-in-play time. We have to be prepared for anything.

“We will stick to what we know best and to our strengths.

"They will obviously have prepared for us – but in the same way we have prepared for them. We will have to make sure we are on our toes at all times.”

There will be no complacency this time around from the Boks after they learned such a hard lesson in 2015.

Japan’s desire to keep a high tempo and use their speed an agility to move the Boks around is something that the visitors are hoping to counter by keeping their gameplan simple and eliminating errors leading to turnovers.

Japan assistant coach Tony Brown‚ who played for the Sharks in the twilight of his career‚ knows that his team will always be challenged in terms of size and therefore has had to find other ways to upsetting opponents.

“All of our opponents at the World Cup are going to be bigger than us so our point of difference of how we want to play the game is going to be based around speed and how fast we can play the game‚” said Brown.

“We think we have a style of game that can put South Africa under pressure.

“If we can do that ... who knows? Hopefully a repeat of four years ago.”