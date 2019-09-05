Improved Ireland struggle with World Cup pedigree

Over the last four years, rugby in Ireland has boomed with Joe Schmidt's side winning a Six Nations Grand Slam and twice knocking off the All Blacks.

The levels of expectation among players and public have risen accordingly although, as the Irish head off to Japan, there lies are an uneasy undeniable thought: Ireland are not very good at World Cups.

Of the leading five nations in Europe, they are the only ones never to make a semi-final, their journeys almost always ending in anti-climactic disappointment in the quarter-finals.

Only once, in 1991, did they come close to a place in the semi-finals but Gordon Hamilton's heroic late try which appeared to have seen them past the Wallabies was undone moments later by some slack defence and a little bit of Michael Lynagh magic.

In 2007, they were hammered by France and Argentina and never made it out of their pool.

Schmidt, who is stepping down from his role of coach after the tournament, is a pragmatist and is refusing to make any rash promises that 2019 is the Year of the Irish.

"They are going to be utterly committed to trying to get beyond that quarter-final phase," he said after announcing his team.

"The most frustrating thing about this job is that I can work as hard as I like but I still can't guarantee you anything other than we will try to put our best foot forward."