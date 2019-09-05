Hot stuff! Japan look to roast World Cup rivals

Japan coach Jamie Joseph admits his side can no longer fly under the radar, but has warned that his super-fit players will run teams ragged at the Rugby World Cup.

The host side kick off the tournament against Russia in Tokyo on September 20 before facing Ireland, Samoa and Scotland - and Joseph is backing the Brave Blossoms to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

"There are huge expectations now," said Joseph, who inherited a Japan side who won three matches at the 2015 World Cup under Eddie Jones, including a stunning 34-32 upset over two-time champions South Africa.

"We understand the responsibility that goes along with being the host nation and we're very well prepared," added the former All Black.

"The team has set a goal of making the top eight and we will give 150 percent. We're under no illusions how difficult that is but it's definitely our target."

Joseph has put his players through a series of punishing training camps in Miyazaki, southern Japan, and expects their superior fitness to be a "key weapon" at a World Cup where extreme humidity is likely to play a part.

"Our game is based around speed, skill and structure," said Joseph.

"But the key difference this year is we are fit enough now to play that game. We're training at a level of intensity that's 25 per cent higher than our matches - I think that's our key weapon."

Once World Cup pushovers who conceded a record 145 points against New Zealand, Japan have the fear factor after their heroics four years ago.

Jones created the blueprint for their success with a brutal fitness regimen that bordered on abuse, according to several players.