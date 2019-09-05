Gone in under 10 minutes! 48,000 Nadal v Federer tickets

South African tennis fans bought 48,000 tickets in under 10 minutes Wednesday for a Cape Town exhibition match next February between world superstars Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The game at the Cape Town Stadium, built for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, is set to break the attendance record of 35,681 for a tennis match set by Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams in 2010 in Brussels.

A spokeswoman for the organisers of the Cape Town match said the tickets were snapped up online and at ticket outlets.

"We are overwhelmed by the enthusiastic reaction on our ticket sales and we sincerely thank you for the overwhelming support," said Janine Handel, chief executive of the Roger Federer Foundation.

"Lines were opened up by (online ticket sellers) Computicket at 9am and within a record time of fewer than 10 minutes the tickets were sold."

Handel said the organisers would consider erecting additional stands to cater for some of those who could not buy tickets Wednesday.

Prices ranged from R150 to R1950 rand and buyers were restricted to a maximum of six for the February 7 exhibition.

Spaniard Nadal is ranked second in the world and Swiss Federer third with Serbian Novak Djokovic number one.

