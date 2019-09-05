Finn Russell holds key to Scotland's World Cup hopes

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend believes he has his strongest squad in his two-year tenure but if they are to shine at the World Cup then Finn Russell will have to be at his sparkling best.

The dynamic flyhalf, who turns 27 this month, is the key man as Scotland seek to progress past the quarter-final stage for the first time since 1991, when they lost to England in the semi-finals.

That match, a 9-6 defeat, is remembered for Gavin Hastings' missed close-range penalty, which still haunts the former fullback.

Russell, who was within seconds of playing in a semi-final in 2015 but for a controversial penalty awarded to Australia, is the heartbeat of the team -- if he plays well then Scotland generally click.

His no-look passes and dummies spark an exciting backline and he has no intention of changing his style, even if it carries a high risk.

"I need some consistency but I'm still going to keep playing the way I'm going to play," said Russell, who plays his club rugby in France, where scrum-half and former captain Greig Laidlaw also plies his trade.

"At the World Cup, with four group games, you need to be at the top of your game to get out of the group. I don't want to look back and think 'if only I did this or that differently'."

Hooker Stuart McInally may wear the captain's armband but Russell is also a leader, as he demonstrated when he pleaded successfully with Townsend for a change of tactics at half-time with the Scots trailing 31-7 to England in this year's Six Nations clash.

So dramatic was the turnaround that they led 38-31 until a late converted try secured a draw for a shell-shocked English side.