Bencic hopes to end 20-year Slam drought for Swiss women

No Swiss woman has won a Grand Slam singles title since Martina Hingis captured the 1999 Australian Open, but Belinda Bencic hopes to end that two-decade drought at the US Open.

And with Swiss legend Roger Federer and his three-time Grand Slam-winning countryman Stan Wawrinka ousted in the men's quarter-finals, Bencic has extra motivation entering Thursday's semi-finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"This is not a good thing. I'm not happy about this actually," Bencic said of the Federer and Wawrinka losses. "I'm kind of surprised, like I think everyone is.

"It would be really nice if the boys could also make it to semi-finals but I'm happy I can kind of do it for them and don't let them down."

This year's showdown at Flushing Meadows is the 83rd Slam since Hingis won the last of her five major singles titles.

Bencic will face Canadian teen 15th seed Bianca Andreescu, a fellow Slam semi debutante, for the first time Thursday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She's trying to become the first Canadian singles Grand Slam champion.

"That would be pretty awesome," said Andreescu. "If it happens, then I think I can pave way for many other athletes, the next generation, not only for Canadian tennis but I think for many people."