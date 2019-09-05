All Blacks ring changes for Tonga World Cup warm-up

The All Blacks named a revamped side Thursday for their final World Cup warm-up against Tonga this weekend, resting several key players while offering others some pre-tournament game time.

The starting fifteen features six changes from the side that thrashed Australia 36-0 in Auckland last month, with flyhalf Richie Mo'unga's absent due to a sore shoulder prompting a backline reshuffle.

Mo'unga's injury forced Steve Hansen to shift Beauden Barrett from fullback to his preferred position of flyhalf, temporarily scrapping his favoured strategy of fielding two playmakers.

Instead, veteran number 15 Ben Smith is recalled after missing out against Australia, while TJ Perenara comes in at scrum-half, giving Aaron Smith a spell on the bench.

Centre Sonny Bill Williams makes way for Ryan Crotty, who is returning from a broken thumb, and pivot Josh Ioane gets a chance to make his Test debut off the bench.

Matt Todd takes over from Sam Cane at openside flanker and Codie Taylor picks up the hooker's role from Dane Coles.