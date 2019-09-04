Steenkamp ton gets NWU off mark as they outplay Madibaz

NWU secured their first win of the Varsity Cricket T20 competition when they beat Madibaz by seven wickets at the Ibbies Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Log-leaders Madibaz won the toss and elected to bat first, and once again it was Tristan Stubbs who impressed, scoring an unbeaten 81 off 59 balls. Michael Hansel helped carry his team over the 100-run mark, before he was sent back to the locker room with Madibaz on 113/4.

Bantu Dandala took two wickets for NWU, with the visitors ending their innings at a respectable total of 159/5.

Louren Steenkamp scored the first century of the tournament and only required 63 balls to reach the milestone.

After suffering a defeat to UJ on Monday, NWU came out with a point to prove.

They lost their first wicket of Eben Botha in the fourth over but Steenkamp and captain Lesego Senokwane helped carry NWU closer to their required target before Senokwane was dismissed at 116/2.

Steenkamp kept his composure and reached his 100 run by smashing the third six of his innings, also handing NWU a seven-wicket victory.

FNB Player of the Match: Tristan Stubbs (Madibaz) MTN Pulse Bowler of the Match: Bantu Dandala (NWU) Steers Best Batsman: Louren Steenkamp (NWU).