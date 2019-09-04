SportsLIVE PODCAST | Aphiwe Dyantyi: Separating fact from conspiracy

But the facts are damning. In this episode host Sbu Mjikeliso gives detail as to what the case against Dyantyi looks like from a scientific perspective.

There are also multiple conspiracies flying about, including one very bizarre assertion.

Also, there are conversations with Bok prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira and former Bulls winger Trompie Nontshinga.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Cast