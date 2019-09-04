SportsLIVE PODCAST | Aphiwe Dyantyi: Separating fact from conspiracy
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for three banned substances, which was confirmed by his B sample that came back positive for steroids, among others.
This split the country and obviously sent social media into a spin.
Dyantyi stood by his initial comments, which were: "I have never cheated and never will."
But the facts are damning. In this episode host Sbu Mjikeliso gives detail as to what the case against Dyantyi looks like from a scientific perspective.
There are also multiple conspiracies flying about, including one very bizarre assertion.
Also, there are conversations with Bok prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira and former Bulls winger Trompie Nontshinga.
