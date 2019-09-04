Nozipho Bell to face Argentinian boxer in title defence

Port Elizabeth’s World Boxing Federation featherweight champion Nozipho Bell has lined up Argentinian boxer Maria Elena Maderna for her first title defence at Walmer Multi-Purpose Centre on October 4.



Bell was initially meant to fight Alessia Graf of Germany, but due to an arm injury, the 38-year-old former two-time world champion in the Junior bantamweight division had to withdraw...

