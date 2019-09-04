EP president Donovan May promises sizzling summer of cricket for Bay
Nelson Mandela Bay sports fan are set for a bumper summer of cricketing action when a number of local and international matches are staged in the metro over the coming months.
With the second installment of the Mzansi Super League just weeks away, cricket lovers can expect the stars of the game to come out and shine for their respective teams as they vie for the title...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.