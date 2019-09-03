Springboks name formidable line-up for Japan clash

Rassie Erasmus named 22 of the Springbok 23 that fought to a last-gasp draw against New Zealand in July, for Friday’s clash with Japan in Kumagaya, which will mark the 50th Test appearance for Pieter-Steph du Toit, SA Rugby’s Player of the Year for 2018.

The return to the starting line-up of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, now fully recovered from injury, is the only change to the team that drew 16-16 with the All Blacks to open the way to a first Castle Lager Rugby Championship in a decade, in Wellington six weeks ago.

It means there are 18 changes in personnel to the last selection – the team which defeated Argentina, 26-18 – to complete the Springboks’ domestic programme at Loftus Versfeld two weeks ago.

The only survivors of that match – along with Kolisi – are RG Snyman and Jesse Kriel, who drop down to the bench; Faf de Klerk who returns to the starting line-up, and Frans Steyn, who covers several positions from the bench, for a fifth successive time.

Kolisi replaces Kwagga Smith – who drops out of the 23 altogether – in what has become an otherwise settled combination, appearing in essence for the third time this season. This was also the group which clinched the Championship with a resounding 46-13 victory over the Pumas in Salta.

“I hope this selection will send a strong message that we have the utmost respect for Japan,” said Erasmus.

“Perhaps we made the mistake of complacency against them in the past but we’ve been hammering the message all week that we should never do that again against Japan.

“They’re a smart team of great athletes, playing at home, having won a title won in the past month and now desperate to prove something.

“This Test is as big a challenge as any we’ve had this season.”