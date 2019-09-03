'Miracle of Brighton': Bok shock that put Japan rugby on the map

With time running out on England's south coast four years ago, Japan's rugby team orchestrated one of the biggest upsets in sport - one sparked by a breathtaking act of defiance.

Japan coach Eddie Jones screamed at his players to kick the penalty that would give the Brave Blossoms a remarkable draw against mighty South Africa in their 2015 World Cup opener in Brighton, but captain Michael Leitch opted to roll the dice.

As Jones buried his face in his hands, unable to watch, Leitch's decision paid rich rewards as Karne Hesketh plunged into the corner deep into added time to trigger scenes of unbridled joy and forever change the face of Japanese rugby.

Their astonishing 34-32 victory over the two-time world champions was even made into a film called the "Miracle of Brighton" - released just in time for this year's World Cup, which hosts Japan will open against Russia on September 20.

"That day Eddie and I had a coffee and he said 'Just go with whatever you want to do. When you're looking at going for the points or kicking for touch, just go with what you think is natural' - that's probably the best advice Eddie ever gave me," Leitch told AFP.

"If I was smart I would have retired then and there and gone into the Hall of Fame."

Jones will coach England at this year's World Cup while Japan, now coached by former All Black Jamie Joseph, will look to tap into that buccaneering spirit when they also face Ireland, Scotland and Samoa in Pool A chasing a quarter-final place for the first time.