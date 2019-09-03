Madibaz make light work of UCT in Varsity Cricket T20

Madibaz asserted their dominance in the Varsity Cricket competition when they beat UCT by 56 runs at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Monday night.

Madibaz came out to bat first and although they lost Jarryd Lookwhy and Joshua van Heerden early on, David Masterson and Tristan Stubbs built a strong 50-run partnership with Masterson smacking a six to bring up 100 runs for the Port Elizabeth side.

Madibaz continued to dominate, but it was Stubbs who stood out, managing an unbeaten 74 off 49 balls to put Madibaz on 198/4 at the end of their 20 overs, just shy of the 200 mark.

UCT struggled to build partnerships, with Joshua Coetzee scoring 41 runs and Robert Koenig stroking three fours to muster a total of 26 runs.

Madibaz’s impressive fielding managed to keep the UCT bowlers at bay, allowing them to only score a total of just 141 runs in their 20 overs, falling short by 56 runs.

Hlumelo Cekisani, Keeran Forbes and Sean Callaghan were leading wicket takers for Madibaz, all claiming two wickets in their spells of four overs.

MTN Best Bowler: Hlumelo Cekisani (Madibaz) Steers Best Batsman: Tristan Stubbs (Madibaz) FNB Player of the Match: Tristan Stubbs (Madibaz)