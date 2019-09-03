India beat West Indies by 257 runs, win Test series 2-0

India completed another crushing victory over the West Indies, demolishing the home side by 257 runs on the fourth afternoon of the second and final Test at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Monday.

Set the improbable target of 468 late on day three, the home side tumbled in the post-lunch session, losing their last six wickets for 51 runs as they were dismissed for 210 to hand Virat Kohli's side a clean sweep of a Test series in the Caribbean for the first time ever.

This result also completed a 100 percent record for the tourists in all completed matches played on this tour. The 2-0 Test series triumph followed a 3-0 success in the T20 Internationals and a 2-0 victory in the One-Day Internationals, with one match ruined by rain.

Pacer Mohammed Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each as the Indians once again had too many varied weapons for the home side.

Shamarh Brooks completed a maiden Test half-century but it was little consolation for West Indies captain Jason Holder who was last out, bowled by Jadeja for 39 to trigger the Indian celebrations.

"This was pretty comprehensive again for us," said Kohli in assessing his team's dominant performance yet again. "We played good cricket and getting the result in the manner you want is crucial as a team. This is a real collective effort."