The long-held argument that styles make fights will be tested at the Orient Theatre later in the month when South African junior lightweight champion Phila Mpontsana takes on Khanyile Bulana for the vacant IBF Africa belt.

Their fight to take place on 29 September in East London‚ could be intriguing based on the contrasting styles of the reigning and unappreciated vintage Mpontsana and brand new Bulana.

Mpontshana is a stylish boxer from Mdantsane and his mannerism in the ring are reminiscent of the great and former British WBO middleweight and WBC super-middleweight champion Nigel “Dark Destroyer” Benn.

Benn was renowned for his aggressive style and formidable power which left 35 of his 42 opponents counting the stars.

Mpontshana does not possess crippling power but remains one of the few boxers who artistically use upper body movements and doesn’t overuse his arms to parry or block punches and that makes watching him enjoyable.

He is a well-built out-boxer who maintains a gap from opponents and fights with longer range punches.

Mpontshana‚ who is trained by Ncedo Cecame‚ is quick on his feet to make up for the lack of power and wins most of his fights on points.

On the other hand‚ Khanyile is a slugger of note.

Now trained by Colin Nathan‚ Khanyile is a pursuing fighter who is fast on his feet‚ throws fewer punches and that is confirmed by his eight knockouts in eleven wins.

Also in Rumble Africa's bill‚ which is dominated by title fights‚ will be talented rookie Luyanda Ntwanambi taking a step towards reassuring his backers that he is indeed a long term investment type of a fighter.

He will challenge for the WBO Africa flyweight title which is held by tough Fikile Mlonyeni.

Talented‚ tough and fearless‚ BSA 2018 prospect of the year Ayabonga “Jay Jay” Sonjica from Duncan Village and hard working SA junior featherweight recently crowned champion Innocent “Tycoon” Mantengu from Mtubatuba in KwaZulu Natal should also provide excitement to fans.