Australia look to Steve Smith after England 'steal' Ashes

Australia head into the fourth Test at Old Trafford starting Wednesday hoping Steve Smith and the boxer Muhammad Ali can revive their campaign following the hurt they felt at having the Ashes "stolen" from them by England.

The tourists were on the brink of retaining the Ashes only for Ben Stokes's superb 135 not out delivered England a stunning one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley.

Stokes's heroics have left the five-match series poised at 1-1 with two to play.

Australia coach Justin Langer said his Ashes-holders would now take heart from an incident in Ali's childhood.

"He got his bike stolen and that was the fire he needed to become the greatest boxer of all time," said Langer.

"We felt a bit like we got the Ashes stolen the other day. They won that Test match, so we felt a bit like it'd been stolen from us.

"Now we've got to work out what we're going to do, and use that as fire.

We're not going to feel sorry for ourselves and let it slip," added Langer, aiming to oversee Australia's first Ashes series win in England for 18 years.