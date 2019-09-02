WATCH| The heartwarming moment between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff everyone's talking about

Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff are making global news headlines not only for the exciting game the two delivered during the 2019 US Tennis Open on Saturday, but also for Osaka's gesture which has been dubbed by many as “great sportsmanship”.

21-year-old Osaka outplayed the 15-year-old Gauff, beating her 6-3-6-0. An emotional Gauff wanted to leave the court immediately after the match, but Osaka managed to convince her otherwise.

In a video by Complex Sports of the two that has gone viral, Osaka can be heard telling Gauff that she “did amazing” while convincing her to address the crowd who came to support her.

An emotional Gauff said, “No, I'm going to cry for the whole interview." In response, Osaka said: “No, I think it's better than going into the shower and crying there.”