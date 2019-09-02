Serena Williams says her daughter is her greatest accomplishment as she marks her second birthday
Serena Williams' greatest achievement has nothing to do with tennis, or the money and fame that comes with it, but rather life's priceless gift - her daughter, Alexis Ohanian, who recently turned two years old.
Serena took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to her bundle of love, captioning a picture of her and husband Alexis Ohanian with the then newborn baby: “The last two years have been my greatest accomplishment.”
An equally proud father also wished his daughter happy birthday. “How has it already been two years? Happy cake day @olympiaohanian thank you for being the greatest thing we've ever done.”
He also used the opportunity to advocate for paid family leave, saying he is a better business leader because of their daughter. “And thank you for teaching me that every parent in the US deserves those first months with their newborn. I'm a better business leader because of it.”
