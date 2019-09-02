Sport

Serena Williams says her daughter is her greatest accomplishment as she marks her second birthday

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 02 September 2019
Serena Williams' daughter is two years old.
Image: Instagram/Serena Williams

Serena Williams' greatest achievement has nothing to do with tennis, or the money and fame that comes with it,  but rather life's priceless gift - her daughter, Alexis Ohanian, who recently turned two years old.

Serena took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to her bundle of love, captioning a picture of her and husband Alexis Ohanian with the then newborn baby: “The last two years have been my greatest accomplishment.”

An equally proud father also wished his daughter happy birthday. “How has it already been two years? Happy cake day @olympiaohanian thank you for being the greatest thing we've ever done.”

He also used the opportunity to advocate for paid family leave, saying he is a better business leader because of their daughter. “And thank you for teaching me that every parent in the US deserves those first months with their newborn. I'm a better business leader because of it.”

