Rugby World Cup 2019: All the thrills and spills

By Herald Reporter - 02 September 2019

'Slap in the face' before facing World Cup 'contenders' for Italy: Budd

Kiwi-born Budd, 33, came off the bench to win his 22nd Test as the Azzurri suffered a 47-19 defeat to les Bleus on ...

By afp.com
'Great to be here,' Boks tell Japan

The Springboks had a morning gym workout followed by an afternoon field session in Seki, in cloudy but hot and humid ...

By Herald Correspondent
Brits loving life as the oldest member of the Bok's World Cup-bound group

In 1999 when Springbok coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus was part of World Cup group as a player‚ Schalk Brits was a ...

By Khanyiso Tshwaku
SportsLIVE Podcast | Bok squad special: full analysis & big predictions

Sbu Mjikeliso hosts former Bulls lock Mthunzi "Fudge" Mabeta and sports analyst Lunga Kupiso in an unmatched Springbok ...

By Sbu Mjikeliso
Herschel Jantjies still taking it all in

Herschel Jantjies tried his best to hide his broad grin on Monday when it was announced that he would be part of the ...

By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Dyantyi faces minimum four-year ban if substance is anabolic steroid

Springbok and Lions winger Aphiwe Dyantyi faces the prospect of a minimum four-year ban if the substance in his system ...

By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Meet your Rugby World Cup 2019 Springbok squad

The Springboks will he hoping to make it a lucky number three when they compete in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, ...

By Herald Reporter
'It would be a massive thing if it was true‚' says Erasmus after ...

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said if the rumours around Eben Etzebeth and the alleged assault case were true‚ the ...

By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Eben Etzebeth included in the 31-man Springbok World Cup squad

Aphiwe Dyantyi‚ who failed a doping test recently‚ was left out of the squad along with Warren Whiteley and Marcell ...

By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Aphiwe Dyantyi ‘B’ sample to be tested this week after failed doping test

Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi’s ‘B’ sample following a positive drug’s test will be done on Tuesday and the findings ...

By craig ray
Aphiwe Dyantyi tests positive for banned substance

Springbok and Golden Lions wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has tested positive for a banned substance following a test during a ...

By TimesLIVE
WATCH | Justin Marshall and Bryan Habana discuss the World Cup

To mark one month before the start of the Rugby World Cup in Japan Land Rover invited former Springbok wing Bryan ...

By STAFF REPORTER
Bok coach Rassie won’t spring Rugby World Cup squad surprises

Rassie Erasmus’s World Cup squad unveiling on Monday is likely to be the least surprising since Jake White named the ...

By Craig Ray
Warren Whiteley gives Springboks captain Siya Kolisi World Cup thumbs up

Warren Whiteley may have resigned himself to missing next month’s Rugby World Cup in Japan‚ but he gave current ...

By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Erasmus will not be judged on Boks' results at World Cup‚ says SA Rugby ...

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has revealed that Springbok coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus will not be judged on the ...

By Khanyiso Tshwaku
We will play for Swys de Bruin‚ says Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies

Springboks flyhalf Elton Jantjies has admitted that the sudden departure of coach Swys de Bruin is a massive loss for ...

By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Willemse to play flyhalf this weekend?

Western Province utility back Damian Willemse trained at flyhalf on Monday for their must-win final Currie Cup pool ...

By Craig Ray
Four dropped from Springboks World Cup training squad

An SA Rugby statement said props Lizo Gqoboka and Thomas du Toit, lock Marvin Orie and centre Andre Esterhuizen would ...

By afp.com
Marcell Coetzee’s World Cup dream over

Marcell Coetzee’s hopes of making the Springbok Rugby World Cup squad disintegrated on Monday after learning he needed ...

By Craig Ray
Injured Springboks likely to miss the World Cup

Several injured Springbok stars remain on the edge of their seats as the World Cup approaches as they are in a ...

By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bok squad assemble in Bloem for RWC training camp

The group consists of players who were part of the Springboks’ recent successful Castle Lager Rugby Championship ...

By Herald Correspondant
Siya Kolisi is good to go for the World Cup‚ says Springboks coach Rassie ...

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that captain Siya Kolisi is ready for the World Cup in Japan next month ...

By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sbu Nkosi scores two tries as Springboks narrowly edge Argentina

Nkosi, who has been one of the consistent performers of the Rassie Erasmus era, scored a try in each half as the Boks ...

By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Party atmosphere at Loftus as fans bid farewell to the Springboks

It's not often a Springbok Test that's meaningless from a Championship perspective has a celebratory mood.

By Khanyiso Tshwaku
‘Great guy’ Scarra Ntubeni deserves Bok debut, says Schalk Brits

Springbok stand-in captain Schalk Brits says the expected international debut for Scarra Ntubeni is an overdue reward ...

By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE

SPRINGBOK SQUAD

WORLD CUP GROUPS

Image: www.rugbyworldcup.com

FIXTURES

Friday, September 20

World Cup Opening Ceremony, 11:30, SS1

Japan v Russia, 12:45, SS1

 

Saturday, September 21

Australia v  Fiji, 06:45, SS1

France v Argentina, 09:15, SS2

New Zealand v South Africa, 11:45,   SS1

 

Sunday, September 22

Italy v Namibia, 07:15, SS1

Ireland v Scotland, 09:45, SS1

England v Tonga, 12:15, SS1

 

Monday, September 23

Wales v Georgia, 12:15, SS1

 

Tuesday, September 24

Russia v Samoa, 12:15, SS1

 

Wednesday, September 25

Fiji v Uruguay,  07:15, SS1

 

Thursday, September 26

Italy v Canada,  09:45, SS1

England v US, 12:45, SS1

 

Saturday, September 28

Argentina v Tonga, 06:45, SS1

Japan v Ireland, 09:15, SS2

South Africa v Namibia, 11:45, SS1

 

Sunday, September 29

Georgia v Uruguay, 07:15, SS1

Australia v Wales, 09:45, SS1

 

Monday, September 30

Scotland v Samoa,  12:15, SS1

Wednesday, October 2

France v USA,  09:45, SS1

New Zealand v Canada, 12:15, SS1

 

Thursday, October 3

Georgia v Fiji,  07:15, SS1

Ireland v Russia,  12:15, SS1

 

Friday, October 4

South Africa v Italy,  11:45, SS1

 

Saturday, October 5

Australia v Uruguay, 07:15, SS1

England v Argentina, 10:00, SS1

Japan v Samoa, 12:30, SS1

 

Sunday, October 6

New Zealand v Namibia, 06:45, SS1

France v Tonga, 09:45, SS1

 

Tuesday, October 8

South Africa v Canada, 12:15, SS1

 

Wednesday, October 9

Argentina v USA, 06:45, SS1

Scotland v Russia, 09:15, SS1

Wales v Fiji,  11:45,  SS1

 

Friday, October 11

Australia v Georgia, 12:15, SS1     

 

Saturday, October 12

New Zealand v Italy, 06:45,  SS1

England v France,  10:15,  SS1

Ireland v Samoa,  12:45,  SS1

 

Sunday, October 13

Namibia v Canada,  05:15,  SS1

USA v Tonga,  07:45,  SS1

Wales v Uruguay, 10:15, SS1

Japan v Scotland,  12:45,  SS1

 

Saturday, October 19

Quarter-finals

Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D, 09:15,  SS1

Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A,  12:15, SS1   

 

Sunday, October 20

Quarter-finals

Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C, 09:15,  SS1

Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B, 12:15, SS1

 

Saturday, October 26

Semi-final

Winner QF1 v Winner QF2,  10:00, SS1      

 

Sunday, October 27

Semi-final

Winner QF3 v Winner QF4,  11:00,  SS1

 

Friday, November 1

Bronze medal

Loser SF1 v Loser SF2, 11:00,  SS1

 

Saturday, November 2

Final

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2,  11:00, SS1

POLLS

MULTIMEDIA

