Rugby World Cup 2019: All the thrills and spills
'Slap in the face' before facing World Cup 'contenders' for Italy: Budd
Kiwi-born Budd, 33, came off the bench to win his 22nd Test as the Azzurri suffered a 47-19 defeat to les Bleus on ...
'Great to be here,' Boks tell Japan
The Springboks had a morning gym workout followed by an afternoon field session in Seki, in cloudy but hot and humid ...
Brits loving life as the oldest member of the Bok's World Cup-bound group
In 1999 when Springbok coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus was part of World Cup group as a player‚ Schalk Brits was a ...
SportsLIVE Podcast | Bok squad special: full analysis & big predictions
Sbu Mjikeliso hosts former Bulls lock Mthunzi "Fudge" Mabeta and sports analyst Lunga Kupiso in an unmatched Springbok ...
Herschel Jantjies still taking it all in
Herschel Jantjies tried his best to hide his broad grin on Monday when it was announced that he would be part of the ...
Dyantyi faces minimum four-year ban if substance is anabolic steroid
Springbok and Lions winger Aphiwe Dyantyi faces the prospect of a minimum four-year ban if the substance in his system ...
Meet your Rugby World Cup 2019 Springbok squad
The Springboks will he hoping to make it a lucky number three when they compete in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, ...
'It would be a massive thing if it was true‚' says Erasmus after ...
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said if the rumours around Eben Etzebeth and the alleged assault case were true‚ the ...
Eben Etzebeth included in the 31-man Springbok World Cup squad
Aphiwe Dyantyi‚ who failed a doping test recently‚ was left out of the squad along with Warren Whiteley and Marcell ...
Aphiwe Dyantyi ‘B’ sample to be tested this week after failed doping test
Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi’s ‘B’ sample following a positive drug’s test will be done on Tuesday and the findings ...
Aphiwe Dyantyi tests positive for banned substance
Springbok and Golden Lions wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has tested positive for a banned substance following a test during a ...
WATCH | Justin Marshall and Bryan Habana discuss the World Cup
To mark one month before the start of the Rugby World Cup in Japan Land Rover invited former Springbok wing Bryan ...
Bok coach Rassie won’t spring Rugby World Cup squad surprises
Rassie Erasmus’s World Cup squad unveiling on Monday is likely to be the least surprising since Jake White named the ...
Warren Whiteley gives Springboks captain Siya Kolisi World Cup thumbs up
Warren Whiteley may have resigned himself to missing next month’s Rugby World Cup in Japan‚ but he gave current ...
Erasmus will not be judged on Boks' results at World Cup‚ says SA Rugby ...
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has revealed that Springbok coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus will not be judged on the ...
We will play for Swys de Bruin‚ says Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies
Springboks flyhalf Elton Jantjies has admitted that the sudden departure of coach Swys de Bruin is a massive loss for ...
Willemse to play flyhalf this weekend?
Western Province utility back Damian Willemse trained at flyhalf on Monday for their must-win final Currie Cup pool ...
Four dropped from Springboks World Cup training squad
An SA Rugby statement said props Lizo Gqoboka and Thomas du Toit, lock Marvin Orie and centre Andre Esterhuizen would ...
Marcell Coetzee’s World Cup dream over
Marcell Coetzee’s hopes of making the Springbok Rugby World Cup squad disintegrated on Monday after learning he needed ...
Injured Springboks likely to miss the World Cup
Several injured Springbok stars remain on the edge of their seats as the World Cup approaches as they are in a ...
Bok squad assemble in Bloem for RWC training camp
The group consists of players who were part of the Springboks’ recent successful Castle Lager Rugby Championship ...
Siya Kolisi is good to go for the World Cup‚ says Springboks coach Rassie ...
Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that captain Siya Kolisi is ready for the World Cup in Japan next month ...
Sbu Nkosi scores two tries as Springboks narrowly edge Argentina
Nkosi, who has been one of the consistent performers of the Rassie Erasmus era, scored a try in each half as the Boks ...
Party atmosphere at Loftus as fans bid farewell to the Springboks
It's not often a Springbok Test that's meaningless from a Championship perspective has a celebratory mood.
‘Great guy’ Scarra Ntubeni deserves Bok debut, says Schalk Brits
Springbok stand-in captain Schalk Brits says the expected international debut for Scarra Ntubeni is an overdue reward ...
SPRINGBOK SQUAD
WORLD CUP GROUPS
FIXTURES
Friday, September 20
World Cup Opening Ceremony, 11:30, SS1
Japan v Russia, 12:45, SS1
Saturday, September 21
Australia v Fiji, 06:45, SS1
France v Argentina, 09:15, SS2
New Zealand v South Africa, 11:45, SS1
Sunday, September 22
Italy v Namibia, 07:15, SS1
Ireland v Scotland, 09:45, SS1
England v Tonga, 12:15, SS1
Monday, September 23
Wales v Georgia, 12:15, SS1
Tuesday, September 24
Russia v Samoa, 12:15, SS1
Wednesday, September 25
Fiji v Uruguay, 07:15, SS1
Thursday, September 26
Italy v Canada, 09:45, SS1
England v US, 12:45, SS1
Saturday, September 28
Argentina v Tonga, 06:45, SS1
Japan v Ireland, 09:15, SS2
South Africa v Namibia, 11:45, SS1
Sunday, September 29
Georgia v Uruguay, 07:15, SS1
Australia v Wales, 09:45, SS1
Monday, September 30
Scotland v Samoa, 12:15, SS1
Wednesday, October 2
France v USA, 09:45, SS1
New Zealand v Canada, 12:15, SS1
Thursday, October 3
Georgia v Fiji, 07:15, SS1
Ireland v Russia, 12:15, SS1
Friday, October 4
South Africa v Italy, 11:45, SS1
Saturday, October 5
Australia v Uruguay, 07:15, SS1
England v Argentina, 10:00, SS1
Japan v Samoa, 12:30, SS1
Sunday, October 6
New Zealand v Namibia, 06:45, SS1
France v Tonga, 09:45, SS1
Tuesday, October 8
South Africa v Canada, 12:15, SS1
Wednesday, October 9
Argentina v USA, 06:45, SS1
Scotland v Russia, 09:15, SS1
Wales v Fiji, 11:45, SS1
Friday, October 11
Australia v Georgia, 12:15, SS1
Saturday, October 12
New Zealand v Italy, 06:45, SS1
England v France, 10:15, SS1
Ireland v Samoa, 12:45, SS1
Sunday, October 13
Namibia v Canada, 05:15, SS1
USA v Tonga, 07:45, SS1
Wales v Uruguay, 10:15, SS1
Japan v Scotland, 12:45, SS1
Saturday, October 19
Quarter-finals
Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D, 09:15, SS1
Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A, 12:15, SS1
Sunday, October 20
Quarter-finals
Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C, 09:15, SS1
Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B, 12:15, SS1
Saturday, October 26
Semi-final
Winner QF1 v Winner QF2, 10:00, SS1
Sunday, October 27
Semi-final
Winner QF3 v Winner QF4, 11:00, SS1
Friday, November 1
Bronze medal
Loser SF1 v Loser SF2, 11:00, SS1
Saturday, November 2
Final
Winner SF1 v Winner SF2, 11:00, SS1
As South Africa faced Argentina in the bronze final of the Rugby World Cup 2015, we caught the Springboks' heartfelt national anthem
The challenge was laid down by the All Blacks against South Africa at Twickenham. It's the HAKA in the #RWC2015 semi-final.