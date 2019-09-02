Port Elizabeth triathletes hope for bigger and better event in future

Port Elizabeth triathlete Natia Gous believes the introduction of the People’s Triathlon, a more affordable triathlon race, will be the key to getting more feet into the sport.



Gous was speaking to The Herald on Sunday after claiming the title of People’s Triathlon overall women’s champion in Summerstrand...

