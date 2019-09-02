Winger Gift Links is following in the footsteps of a former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana attacker Josta Dladla after joining Danish side Aarhus.

Dladla‚ spend two successful seasons at Aarhus between 2002 and 2004‚ but later returned to South Africa to win trophies with Mamelodi Sundowns and Chiefs until retired in 2016.

Links will wear the number 11 jersey at his new club after signing in what City say is a record transfer fee received‚ though they have not indicated a specific figure.

The Danes are delighted with their capture though and the club’s sporting director Peter Christiansen said they are expecting big things from the winger who is on the fringes of Bafana Bafana.

“Link's talent is undeniable‚” Christiansen told the club’s official website.

“He is a really skilled dribbler and he plays‚ despite his relatively young age‚ with great maturity. He is an explosive player and can be very direct in his game‚ and so he needs very little space around him on the last third of the pitch‚ where he will give us another offensive dimension.”