Safa explains why Molefi Ntseki was appointed Bafana Bafana full time coach

A big factor in new Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki’s surprise appointment on Saturday was his deep understanding of SA football, SA Football Association (Safa) acting chief executive Russell Paul has said.

That, and also an inside knowledge of the workings of Bafana and Safa, Paul added.

Ntseki’s lack of top-flight head coaching experience and low profile are sure to raise questions after Safa abruptly announced his appointment for the full-time Bafana job following a Safa Council meeting at Safa House on Saturday.

The former assistant to predecessor Stuart Baxter, who resigned on August 2 following the July quarterfinal exit at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), takes the Bafana reigns entrusted with qualifying for the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon and 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Ntseki’s head coaching experience is with the national Under-17 team, who the 50-year-old steered to runners-up at the 2015 African U-17 Championship in Niger and a group stage exit at the Fifa U-17 World Cup in Chile that year.