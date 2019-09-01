Sport

Molefi Ntseki appointed full time Bafana Bafana head coach

By Marc Strydom - 01 September 2019
Molefi Ntseki is the new full time Bafana Bafana coach.
Molefi Ntseki is the new full time Bafana Bafana coach.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

The SA Football Association (Safa) have appointed Molefi Ntseki as the Bafana Bafana head coach on a full time basis.

Ntseki had been the assistant to former head coach Stuart Baxter, who resigned on August 2.

Ntseki, who has also been filling the role of national Under-17 coach, was the preferred candidate put forward by the Safa technical commitee at a Coucil meeting of the Association at Safa House on Saturday.

The Safa Coucil endorsed Ntseki as Bafana coach.

Safa acting chief executive Russell Paul then called Ntseki, who accepeted the appointment.

This is a developing story ...

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
Protesting university students kill cow

Most Read

X