Manchester United held to 1-1 draw by 10-man Southampton

Manchester United's patchy start to the Premier League season continued with a 1-1 draw at 10-man Southampton after a Jannik Vestergaard header cancelled out a brilliant Daniel James goal for the visitors on Saturday.

The result left United on five points from four games after last weekend's shock 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace while Southampton, who stretched their winless league streak at home against United to nine games, have four points.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer conceded his team lacked the killer instinct in the opposition half but showed no signs of frustration after a third successive lacklustre performance following the opening 4-0 home win over Chelsea.

"We started well, got the game where we wanted it and that's where you have to score the second and the third and finish it off," Solskjaer told BT Sport.