Zambia include Kaizer Chiefs star Kambole in squad to meet Bafana

Zambia have included last season’s top scorer in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Mwape Musonda in their squad to meet Bafana Bafana next weekend even though he has not played since May while kicking his heels over a possible transfer away from Black Leopards.

Also picked is Polokwane City midfielder Salulani Phiri‚ who has also not kicked a ball since the start of the new season.

Caretaker-coach Aggrey Chiyangi‚ who masterminded the elimination of Orlando Pirates from the Caf Champions League last weekend‚ named six players from South African clubs for the friendly international in Lusaka on Saturday‚ September 7.

Musonda has not played as he has been looking for a lucrative move after his goal-scoring exploits in the last season but as no deal looks to have been done‚ he is likely to be registered by Leopards again before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Phiri was a stalwart for Polokwane last season but has not got a game under new coach Zlatko Krmpotic this season.

Also named were the Pirates pair of Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga; Donashano Malama‚ who moved from Chippa United to Black Leopards in July‚ and Kaizer Chiefs’ misfiring Lazarous Kambole.