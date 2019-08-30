Kings ready for Namibian clash, says coach Kempson

PREMIUM

A short turnaround time coupled with players recovering from bumps and bruises are hurdles the Isuzu Southern Kings must overcome before they play Namibia on Saturday, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said.



Only three days after a tough workout against a physical Georgian side in Tbilisi, the Kings can expect another thorough examination of their credentials by World Cup-bound Namibia in Windhoek...

