Rulani Mokwena always knew his first head coaching assignment – caretaker or permanent – would be tough‚ Orlando Pirates’ exceptionally young‚ new boss has said.

That would be regardless of the circumstances‚ the 32-year-old said following his team’s fourth match without a win under him – and sixth in all – with a 0-0 Absa Premiership draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium this week.

And the circumstances for this first caretaker-coaching stint – even though Mokwena has resisted using that as an excuse – certainly are tough.

The abruptness of Milutin Sredojevic’s sudden departure just three matches into the season‚ the bizarre press of a police case of indecent exposure opened against the previous coach‚ and the matches coming thick and fast after that for Mokwena have made for extraordinary circumstances.

The hype that has surrounded the coaching prodigy – stemming from his family roots as son of Bucs great Julius ‘KK’ Sono‚ and nephew to Jomo‚ and part he played as assistant-coach in previous club Mamelodi Sundowns winning the 2016 Caf Champions League – add to that.

“The reality is‚ for me I think I’ve always been of the opinion that regardless of club‚ regardless of circumstances‚ my first job as a head coach would always be a difficult one. Because there is huge expectation‚” Mokwena pointed out.

“That’s the reality of it. And I just take it as an opportunity. Because part to challenges and difficulties is opportunity.

“And if you are pessimistic in your view you crumble and you don’t rise above the challenges.

“But if you are optimistic you look for the opportunities and then you look for the positives in the situation.

“And that’s what it is for me at the moment‚ is to try to say this is the moment where you are just training your muscles. The muscles of perseverance‚ the muscles of overcoming difficulty.

“And it will pay off later on in my future and my career.

“For me‚ at this moment in time‚ all it’s about is trying to help this club overturn the difficulty‚ try to overturn the tide.

“That’s my only focus. I’ve got another 30 years to coach. This period will mean something in the future.

“And I will only understand about why it had to happen‚ and the way it happened‚ later.

“At this moment in time‚ with all I do – and the players know it – I am very selfless. I put myself on the side‚ I put my emotions on the side‚ and I focus on Orlando Pirates.”

Mokwena has expressed relief at a three-week break in fixtures now – Pirates are not part of this weekend’s MTN8 semifinals‚ and that is followed by a Fifa international date – to work on implementing his style of play.

Bucs next meet Bidvest Wits in the PSL at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday‚ September 21.