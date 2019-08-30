Faf du Plessis earns some of his keep with quick 60 for Kent

Faf du Plessis duly delivered on debut for Kent‚ but he will need to do so again if his temporary employers are to get their money’s worth.

Du Plessis signed to play for Kent in their last two group games of the county T20 competition‚ and for the knockout rounds should they reach them.

His first assignment was in Canterbury on Thursday against Gloucestershire‚ who put up a decent 180/3 with Michael Klinger hammering an undefeated 102 off 65 balls.

Du Plessis took guard after 10 balls when Kent slipped to 11/1‚ and nine balls later they were 18/2.

That brought Sam Billings to the wicket to share a stand of 122 with the South African.

Du Plessis’s 60 off 45 balls was his team’s best effort‚ while Billings made 55 off 40.