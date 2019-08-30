He’s nervous‚ excited and comfortable his team has prepared well.

Now Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says‚ the Springboks need to go and prove it when they set off for the Rugby World Cup in Japan on Friday.

The anticipation is too much to bear for Erasmus and the players and after all the planning‚ plotting and preparation there’s the itch to get onto the jet bound for Singapore and then on to Tokyo.

“The week feels long‚ we can’t wait to get on the plane. Everything is in place. The trick now is to show it on that side with our results‚” said Erasmus about his team’s state of readiness for the quadrennial event.

His team are in reasonable form having gone unbeaten this year‚ his squad is by and large fit and almost all of them except captain Siya Kolisi and utility back Frans Steyn can go a full 80 minutes.

They have also been conditioned so that they can still up the intensity the deeper they go into the tournament.