Bok Aphiwe Dyantyi faces four-year ban after B-sample positive

Springbok and Lions wing Aphiwe Dyantyi faces a four-year ban after a B-sample for a failed doping test confirmed that he had anabolic steroids in his system.

The South African Institute for Drug Free Sports (Saids) confirmed the results on Friday morning.

Dyantyi requested the B-sample be tested after a sample taken on July 2 at a Springbok training camp delivered an adverse finding.

The B-sample was tested at the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) accredited laboratory at the University of the Free State this week.

It confirmed the A-sample results of the presence of the banned substances metandienone‚ methyltestosterone and LGD-4033.

These performance-enhancing substances are on the 2019 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods in Sport‚ and are banned in and out of competition.