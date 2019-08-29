Sundowns coach Mosimane concerned over form of some key players

Mamelodi Sundowns might have looked unhurried and in control as they kept up their unbeaten start to the new league season with an away win over Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday‚ but coach Pitso Mosimane is concerned about the form of some key players.

“This game took a little more than we thought out of us‚” he said after the 2-1 victory at the Dr. Molemela Stadium in the Free State capital.

“It was not an easy one and physically it has left us drained.”

That means likely more selection concerns for Mosimane as he balances rest and preparation ahead of Sunday’s MTN8 semifinal against Pretoria neighbours SuperSport United.

“KK (Hlompho Kekana) took a knock and struggled to finish.

"Villa (Sibusiso Vilakazi) looked a bit flat and Themba Zwane was laboured at times.

"He has had a lot of football and we have to be careful not to overload him‚” admitted the Sundowns boss.