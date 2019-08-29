The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has allayed fears that the structure of the public broadcaster's five-year broadcast deal with pay channel SuperSport could lead to a jobs bloodbath at Auckland Park.

The SABC recently bought the rights to show Absa Premiership matches for R72m a season over five years and there were fears that the deal would pose a threat to the jobs of the outside broadcast staff as the cash-strapped public broadcaster will get the feed directly from the rights holders SuperSport.

The outside broadcast staff usually produces matches for SABC and there were fears that their jobs would become redundant when the 66 matches that are set to be broadcast per season are shown in the next five years.

But the SABC insisted in a statement sent to TimesLIVE that there would be no job losses as the staff members will be used in other productions.

“The SABC will rely on live feeds for the 66 matches to be broadcast‚ however‚ there will be build-up to matches and the SABC has other productions where staff will be utilised‚” said the SABC.

Though they will not be involved in the production of matches at venues‚ SABC will continue to have studio build-ups‚ will use analysts and magazine programmes like SoccerZone‚ Soccer 411 and Laduma will be retained.