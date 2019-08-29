Sport

Madrazo wins Vuelta fifth stage, Lopez takes lead

By afp.com - 29 August 2019
Team Burgos - BH rider Spain's Angel Madrazo celebrates on the podium after winning the fifth stage of the 2019 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain, a 170,7 km race from L'Eliana and Alto de Javalambre, on August 28, 2019 in Javalambre.
Image: JOSE JORDAN / AFP

Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez took possession of the Vuelta a Espana leader's red jersey after Wednesday's fifth stage won by home hope Angel Madrazo.

Lopez, known as 'Superman', heads the Vuelta general classification by 14 seconds from Primoz Roglic and 23sec from former winner Nairo Quintana.

Lopez pulled clear of a group of contenders for overall victory including Spanish world champion Alejandro Valverde (fourth overall) three kilometres from the finish in Javalambre.

The day's winner Madruzo, part of a three-pronged Spanish breakaway group, was claiming the first ever Vuelta stage win for Spanish team Burgos.

In doing so he consolidated his grip on the climbers' standings.

- AFP

 

