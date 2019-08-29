Lebusa, Zwane on target as slick Sundowns edge Celtic in Bloemfontein

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns continued an unbeaten start to the season with a workmanlike 2-1 away win over Bloemfontein Celtic in the Absa Premiership on Wednesday night, although they did have as late scare to deal with.

Mosa Lebusa opened the scoring inside the opening 20 minutes, and it was doubled soon after the break when Themba Zwane stuck home a penalty.

Another penalty in the 86th minute from Motebang Sera offered Celtic some hope at the end but the class of the champions ensured a good haul in a difficult assignment.

Celtic pushed the ball around a lot in the midfield and looked to get the nippy Menzi Masuku and Tebogo Potsane going wide on the flanks, but the speedy wingers did not seem to know what to do with the ball and as a result did not hurt Pitso Mosimane's side.