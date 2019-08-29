Kings captain Ungerer brilliant, says assistant coach Zangqa

PREMIUM

After fronting up fearlessly against a ultra physical Georgian World Cup Test team, the Isuzu Southern Kings face another stern test of character against Namibia on Saturday.



The Kings were pipped 24-20 by Georgia in a warm-up game at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi on Tuesday, and Kings assistant coach Vuyo Zangqa says lessons have been learnt...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.