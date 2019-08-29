In 1999 when Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was part of World Cup group as a player‚ Schalk Brits was a blockbusting hooker at Paul Roos Gimnasium.

At a time when most of Brits's peers have long retired or didn't even give professional rugby a chance‚ he will be going to the Rugby World Cup.

In a modern age where front-row forwards who are 35 years old and above are often consigned to the scrapheap‚ Brits is loving life as the oldest member of the Springbok 31-man group that'll be leaving for Japan on Friday for the World Cup.

Some of his teammates wouldn't even know how good Brits was as a schoolboy player and the fact that they played in baggy rugby jerseys.

That's how old Brits is but then again‚ he's comfortable with being a old head.

In the 2015 World Cup group‚ he was the joint second oldest player with Jean de Villiers while Victor Matfield was the oldest in the team.