Kearyn Baccus scores the winner as Kaizer Chiefs down Cape Town City

Cape Town City scored early but Kaizer Chiefs made a strong statement about their potential this season as they came storming back to win 2-1 and keep up their unbeaten run in this season’s Absa Premiership at Newlands on Tuesday night.

Kermit Erasmus stunned them early as the home side dominated the first half but Chiefs turned it around after the break and got stronger as the game went on to move to 10 points from their opening four games – sitting pretty at the top of the table.

The last three times they have reached double figures after their first four games, Chiefs went on to win the title in 2005, 2013 and 2015.

City coach Benni McCarthy could not have asked for a better start as Erasmus got the opener with a scuffed shot as he had time to turn in the penalty area and hit the ball in between Daniel Akpeyi and his right hand post.

Mulomowandau Mathoho backed off to give Erasmus space and Akpeyi did not cover his near post as Chiefs were slow to focus in the encounter.