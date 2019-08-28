The disagreement between Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy and his chairman John Comitis over the purchase of players was given a public airing after the team were beaten 2-1 at home by Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday.

McCarthy used both his post-match television interview and later press conference to highlight his desire for an additional central defender‚ an issue where he has hit an impasse with his boss.

McCarthy suggested that City’s concession of two late goals came because he is employing a makeshift back four with left-back Edmilson Dove pressed into service as centre-back‚ against the player’s wishes but with no other real option available.