Bluewater Bay boxer Darrin Rossouw ready for the big time
Bluewater Bay boxer Darrin Rossouw has his sights set on climbing to the summit of the boxing ladder in South Africa after claiming his maiden victory as a professional at the weekend.
Rossouw 19, who only turned pro this year, fought in famed boxing promoter Rodney Berman’s Golden Gloves tournament, claiming an impressive fourth-round technical knockout victory against another debutante in the form of Ramsey Hlungwani...
