Experienced All Blacks prop Owen Franks was the biggest casualty of the New Zealand’s Rugby World Cup squad as the veteran front row forward was left out of the 31-man squad.

It was a big call that was made by New Zealand coach Steve Hansen‚ who’s chosen to go with more mobile props like Atu Moli‚ Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Angus Ta'avao.

Franks was a keystone of the previous All Black World Cup successes and has collected 108 Test caps.

With this omission‚ it looks likely that he’ll never get to score a Test try‚ having not crossed the whitewash in all his games for the All Blacks.